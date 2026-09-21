Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 95.81 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Indian rupee firmed on weak crude oil prices amid hopes of diplomatic talks between the US and Iran. Moreover, positive domestic markets and softening of US Treasury yields also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.86 against the US dollar, then gained some ground and touched 95.72 against the American currency in intraday trade.

At the end of the trading session on Monday, the rupee settled at 95.81 (provisional) against the American currency, higher by 15 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee closed lower by 7 paise at 95.96 against the US dollar.