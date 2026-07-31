Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 95.35 against US dollar

However, higher global crude oil prices and a stronger greenback capped sharper gains in the local unit, while elevated tensions in West Asia kept markets on edge, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.40 and traded in the range of 95.25-95.46 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.35 (provisional), up 15 paise from its previous close.

The rupee surged 26 paise to close at 95.50 against the US dollar on Thursday, rising for the fifth straight session.

Meanwhile, the US and Iran each fired barrages of missiles on Thursday, as the pattern of back-and-forth strikes took hold again and hope dimmed for any quick resolution.