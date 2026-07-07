Rupee rises 15 paise to 95.28 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said lower Middle East risk premium and higher traffic from the Strait of Hormuz kept the oil prices lower.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 95.33 and later touched 95.28 against the American currency, registering a gain of 15 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 95.43 against the US dollar.

The positive factor for the Indian rupee was Saudi Arabia slashing Asia oil prices by USD 11 per barrel in a record cut in the last 26 years amid improving supply conditions, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.