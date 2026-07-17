Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 96.28 against US dollar

Elevated tensions in West Asia, which pushed up global oil prices, maintained pressure on the local unit, forex traders said.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.35 against the greenback and traded in a narrow range of 96.27-96.41. Eventually it settled at 96.28 (provisional), up 14 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day on Thursday, shedding 17 paise to settle at 96.42 against the US dollar.

The US expanded its airstrike campaign against Iran early on Friday by increasingly hitting bridges, part of President Donald Trump's threats to start striking infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran launched new missile attacks against US-allied nations in West Asia and warned that its attacks would escalate.

"The rupee was broadly steady on Friday after a likely Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention halted its four-day decline," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.