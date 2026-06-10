Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 95.27 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.52, then touched an intraday high of 95.07 and a low of 95.56 against the US dollar. The rupee finally ended the session at 95.27 (provisional), registering a rise of 14 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 95.41 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.87, down 0.04 per cent.