Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 94.36 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.66 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 94.18-94.71. Eventually, it settled at 94.36 (provisional), up 14 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 94.50 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 100.59, higher by 0.51 per cent.