Rupee rises 14 paise to 95.85 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said persistent dollar demand from domestic importers in particular the oil companies, elevated crude oil prices, and broad-based strength in the US dollar index following hawkish Federal Reserve rate signals weighing on the local unit.

However, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to intervene to smooth out volatility in the currency market, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.92 against the American currency then gained some ground and touched 95.85, registering a gain of 14 paise from its previous closing level.

On Thursday, the rupee weakened by 26 paise to settle at 95.99 against the US dollar.