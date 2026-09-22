Rupee rises 13 paise to 95.65 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened positive this morning with Brent crude retreating from elevated levels on easing immediate supply concerns, as Saudi Arabia increased exports through the Strait of Hormuz and markets were hopeful of partial restoration of the damaged East-West pipeline.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.75, then touched 95.65 against the American currency, registering a gain of 13 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated 18 paise to close at 95.78 against the US dollar.