Rupee rises 13 paise to 95.63 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.06 per cent at 101.79.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 1.26 per cent lower at USD 89.60 per barrel.

According to analysts, crude prices reclaimed USD 90-per-barrel levels amid renewed fear of disruptions in global energy supplies, as fresh flare-ups between the US and Iran, after a brief calm for three days, shattered hopes of ending the five-month conflict in West Asia.

The US military said on Thursday that they have struck "dozens" of targets belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in "a heavy wave of strikes against Iran" conducted in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 44.77 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 77,699.37, while the Nifty was up 21.65 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 24,270.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors purchased equities worth Rs 2,981.87 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.