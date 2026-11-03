Rupee rises 12 paise to 94.72 against US dollar in early trade

However, a strong US dollar ahead of the crucial midterm election in the US kept investors worldwide cautious, capping gains in the Indian currency, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.68 and strengthened to 94.60 before trading at 94.72 against the greenback, registering a gain of 12 paise from its previous close.

The Indian currency fell 8 paise to close at 94.84 against the US dollar on Monday, after appreciating 50 paise in the preceding session on Friday.