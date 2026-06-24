Rupee rises 11 paise to close at 94.65 against US dollar

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 2.05 per cent at USD 75.50 per barrel in futures trade.

Positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets and FII inflows further supported the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.88 and traded in the range of 94.59-94.93 during the day. It settled at 94.65 (provisional), up 11 paise from its previous close.

The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 94.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday.