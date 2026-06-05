Rupee rises 11 paise to 95.63 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy decision

Forex traders said the 96.00 zone remains a strong resistance area for USDINR and if the RBI signals a cautious approach toward inflation and currency stability in its policy decision, the rupee could gradually move back towards the 95.00-95.20 region in the near term.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.72, then touched 95.63 in initial trade, registering a rise of 11 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee rose 2 paise to settle at 95.74 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.41, higher by 0.01 per cent.