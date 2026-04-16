Rupee rises 10 paise to settle at 93.23 against US dollar

However, sustained outflow of foreign capital amid increased dollar demand from importers capped the gain in the local currency, forex traders said, adding that the domestic unit rose after crude oil prices hovered around USD 95-a-barrel.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.29 and touched an intraday high of 93.16 against the greenback. It also fell to the day's low of 93.35 before ending the session at 93.23 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise from the previous closing level.

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 2 paise to settle at 93.33 against the US dollar.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said the rupee's gains are largely driven by de-escalation hopes between the US and Iran, which have led to a decline in crude oil prices over the last 48 hours, easing pressure on India's import bill.