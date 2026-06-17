Rupee rises 10 paise to close at 94.50 against US dollar

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias amid positive global market sentiments and softening of crude oil prices. Decline in the US dollar and softening of US Treasury yields may also support prices," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Choudhary further noted that "investors may remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The Fed is likely to keep rates unchanged. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 94.10 to 94.85.

CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said the signing of the US-Iran agreement in Geneva on June 19 remains the event to watch. "Until then, the recovery is real but the ground is not yet firm," he said.