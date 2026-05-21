Rupee recovers to 96.43 after hitting 100/USD in 1-year forward market

The one-year forward market rate for the rupee touched the crucial 100/USD mark on Wednesday, indicating that currency markets are pricing in a weakening bias for the USD/INR pair over the next 12 months, forex traders said.

Investors are still gauging the geopolitical risk and oil price sensitivity in the background, with any flare-up in the Middle East tensions or spikes in crude, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.25 against the dollar, then touched an early high of 96.05 and a low of 96.60 in intraday trade on Thursday.