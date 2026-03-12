Rupee recovers from record lows, settles 16 paise down at 92.17 against US dollar

A stronger greenback and volatility in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, which was already on a weak footing in early trade due to heavy foreign fund outflows, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.25 but kept slipping to touch its record intra-day low against the greenback at 92.36. However, it recovered some of its lost ground and eventually settled at 92.17 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close.