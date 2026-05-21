Rupee recovers 41 paise from its all-time closing low to 96.45/USD in early trade

Pabari further added that as long as geopolitical tensions remain elevated, the broader pressure on the rupee is likely to continue. RBI measures and liquidity support may help provide temporary relief and contain volatility in the near term, he said.Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.18, up 0.09 percent.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 0.71 per cent USD 105.77 per barrel in futures trade.