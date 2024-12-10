Begin typing your search...
Rupee record low at 84.83 against USD
RBI governor early trade on rising demand for the US dollar from bankers and importers, dealers at the foreign exchange
MUMBAI: The Rupee on Tuesday opened at a record low at 84.83, sliding 9 paise against the USD in early trade on rising demand for the US dollar from bankers and importers, dealers at the foreign exchange said.
The domestic unit was seen at a record low after the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor, on Tuesday.
The domestic unit surpassed its previous level of 84.75.
The local unit was seen weak due to a firm dollar against other world currencies amid a rebounding equity market in early trade, dealers in the Forex market informed.
The Rupee recorded intraday highs and lows at 84.80 and 84.85, respectively, the dealer added.
