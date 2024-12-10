Rupee record low at 84.83 against USD

MUMBAI: The Rupee on Tuesday opened at a record low at 84.83, sliding 9 paise against the USD in early trade on rising demand for the US dollar from bankers and importers, dealers at the foreign exchange said.

The domestic unit was seen at a record low after the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor, on Tuesday.

The domestic unit surpassed its previous level of 84.75.

The local unit was seen weak due to a firm dollar against other world currencies amid a rebounding equity market in early trade, dealers in the Forex market informed.

The Rupee recorded intraday highs and lows at 84.80 and 84.85, respectively, the dealer added.



