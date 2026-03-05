Rupee rebounds from lowest level to settle 45 paise higher at 91.60 against US dollar

According to forex analysts, the Reserve Bank seems to have intervened to help the local currency from extreme volatility due to uncertainties on the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

However, a firm dollar, rising crude oil prices and intense withdrawal of foreign funds kept the rupee under pressure, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.16 and touched an intraday high of 91.30 against the greenback. The currency ended the session at 91.60 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 45 paise from the previous closing level.