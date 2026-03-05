Rupee rebounds from all-time low, gains 48 paise to 91.57 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian currency slumped 56 paise to close at its all-time low of 92.05 against US dollar on Wednesday, after logging a steep loss of 41 paise on Monday. The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 98.93.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 2.78 per cent at 83.66 per barrel in futures trade, after escalating threats of disruptions in the flow of crude through the Strait of Hormuz.