However, the Indian currency faced resistance due to upward momentum in crude oil prices, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.40 and moved between a high of 93.17 and a low of 93.55 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 93.36 (provisional) against the dollar, up 5 paise from its previous close.

The domestic currency climbed 10 paise to close at 93.41 against the US dollar on Wednesday after gaining 68 paise in the preceding two sessions.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee reversed morning losses on a surge in domestic markets and foreign inflows. Softening of the US dollar from higher levels also supported the rupee. However, a recovery in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.