Rupee plunges 49 paise to 93.32 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was higher by 0.38 per cent at 98.81.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 7.28 per cent at USD 102.13 per barrel in futures trade after the US said it would blockade Iranian ports beginning Monday.

According to the US Central Command, the blockade would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations" entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas. However, ships travelling between non-Iranian ports will be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

On the domestic equity market front, the stock markets witnessed a steep fall in the morning trade. The 30-share Sensex plummeted 1600.73 points or 2.06 per cent to 75,949.52, while the Nifty tumbled 468.85 points or 1.95 per cent to 23,581.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors purchased equities worth Rs 672.09 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday that the country's forex reserves jumped by USD 9.063 billion to USD 697.121 billion during the week ended April 3, 2026. In the previous reporting week, which ended on March 27, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 10.288 billion to USD 688.058 billion.