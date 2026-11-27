Sustained inflow of foreign funds and a softening dollar capped the fall in the Indian currency, forex traders said.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.44 and declined to 92.62 against the greenback, trading 24 paise lower from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled down 18 paise to 92.38 against the US dollar, a day after jumping 65 paise to reach its highest level this fiscal year so far.