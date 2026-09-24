Rupee plunges 23 paise to 95.96 against US dollar amid spike in crude oil

According to forex traders, the domestic currency was also weighed down by heavy selling in domestic equity markets as investors moved toward risk aversion, adding strength to the dollar, even as rising inflation concerns pushed US bond yields higher.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.84 and touched the intraday low of 95.98 against the American currency. The unit finally ended the session at 95.96 (provisional) against the greenback, down by 23 paise from its previous closing level.

The rupee closed 11 paise lower at 95.73 against the US dollar on Wednesday, a day after appreciating by 16 paise.

Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Commodity Technical Research, Choice Broking, said the rupee dropped sharply, compounding recent losses under pressure from surging Brent crude oil prices and a robust US dollar, which gained momentum as expectations for further Fed rate hikes mounted.

"In the US, surprisingly resilient purchasing managers' index (PMI) data reignited inflationary fears, while weak demand at a five-year Treasury debt auction drove yields significantly higher — the 10-year yield surged over 15 basis points from Tuesday’s settlement, while the five-year yield crossed 5 per cent for the first time since 2007," Makda said, adding, "The immediate resistance rests at the psychological 96.00 threshold, where a clean breakout could trigger accelerated depreciation for the rupee, while immediate downside support sits around 95.43.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, traded at 100.99, up 0.18 per cent.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading sharply higher by 2.74 per cent at USD 105.90 per barrel compared to the roughly USD 72 per barrel level from late February before the Iran war.