MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 60 paise to settle at 92.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, paring its recent gains, amid a surge in crude oil prices and a sharp fall in domestic equity markets.
The local unit was also weighed down by a strong American currency even as the inflow of foreign funds provided support, according to forex traders.
In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.44 and touched the day's low of 93.01 before settling at 92.98 (provisional) against the greenback, logging a steep loss of 60 paise from its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee settled down 18 paise to 92.38 against the US dollar, a day after jumping 65 paise to reach its highest level this fiscal year so far.
In the past seven months, the rupee became the best-performing Asian currency, recovering nearly 5 per cent from its lowest-ever close of 96.88 against the US dollar recorded on October 8.
Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee reversed gains on a sharp fall in domestic markets and a surge in crude oil prices.
"Crude oil prices rose on Houthis attacking Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia. Dollar index, too, recovered from morning lows... Elevated dollar and month-end dollar demand may also pressurise the rupee," Choudhary said, adding, "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 92.65 to Rs 93.20."
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.77, higher by 0.16 per cent.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.64 per cent higher at USD 97.19 per barrel in futures trade.
Analysts said oil prices regained above the USD 95-a-barrel level after reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, fuelling concerns over supply-chain disruptions.
"Higher crude prices have increased dollar demand from oil importers and revived inflationary concerns, putting additional pressure on the domestic currency. Despite record foreign equity inflows of USD 15.16 billion in November, which have provided some support to the rupee and enabled the RBI to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves, rising oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty are currently weighing on market sentiment. From a technical perspective, USD/INR resistance is placed around 93.50-94.30, while the support zone is seen at 92.00-91.00," said Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking.
In the domestic equity market, Sensex crashed 989.33 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 83,339.26, while the Nifty tumbled 277.30 points or 1.07 per cent to 25,607.20.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,843.33 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.