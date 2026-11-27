The local unit was also weighed down by a strong American currency even as the inflow of foreign funds provided support, according to forex traders.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.44 and touched the day's low of 93.01 before settling at 92.98 (provisional) against the greenback, logging a steep loss of 60 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled down 18 paise to 92.38 against the US dollar, a day after jumping 65 paise to reach its highest level this fiscal year so far.

In the past seven months, the rupee became the best-performing Asian currency, recovering nearly 5 per cent from its lowest-ever close of 96.88 against the US dollar recorded on October 8.