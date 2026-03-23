Rupee nears 94/USD, down 41 paise to record low of 93.94 in early trade

Sustained foreign fund outflows and a crash at the domestic equity markets in the morning session further weakened the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.84 against the US dollar before sliding further to its record low of 93.94, down 41 paise from its previous close.

The rupee went past 93 against the greenback for the first time on Friday and crashed 64 paise to eventually settle at an all-time low of 93.53.