Rupee loses 7 paise to settle at 95.95 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee's slide was capped by positive domestic equity markets, even as crude oil prices remained elevated amid escalating US-Iran conflict.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.89 and moved in the range of 95.85 to 95.98 against the greenback. The unit finally settled 7 paise lower at 95.95 (provisional) against the American currency.

The local unit ended 34 paise lower at 95.88 against the American currency on Tuesday, after weakening by 113 paise, or more than 1 per cent, in the preceding five sessions since the closing level of 94.43 on September 4.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the local currency declined on a positive dollar ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision.

"Elevated crude oil prices and rising US Treasury yields also pressurised the rupee. Rising crude oil prices have led to higher demand for dollars by importers. However, positive domestic markets cushioned the downside," Choudhary said, adding that "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 95.75 to Rs 96.20".

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 99.38.