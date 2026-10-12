Rupee jumps 96 paise to close at 95.75 against US dollar

At the end of the trading session on Monday, the rupee closed at 95.75 (provisional), registering a jump of 96 paise over its previous close. Such a steep single-day gain was earlier recorded on April 2, when the local currency ended the session 166 paise higher against the greenback.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 96.71 against the US dollar.

The RBI on Saturday tightened rules governing forex derivatives trades, aiming to curtail speculative bets against the rupee and asked banks to create a 20 per cent reserve for dollar purchases of over USD 2 million.

In another set of measures announced on Saturday on the derivatives front, the RBI said authorised dealers (AD) should not permit users to rebook any foreign exchange derivative contract involving the INR, whether deliverable or non-deliverable, which has been cancelled.

According to experts, the RBI measures, including a dedicated dollar window for oil marketing companies through designated banks and higher costs for certain foreign exchange hedging transactions, are expected to reduce dollar demand in the spot market and curb speculative positions against the rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 102.38, higher by 0.17 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.94 per cent at USD 105.70 per barrel in futures trade.