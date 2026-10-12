Rupee jumps 91 paise to 95.80 against US dollar in early trade

The Reserve Bank, on Saturday, announced several measures, including a dedicated dollar window for oil marketing companies through designated banks and higher costs for certain foreign exchange hedging transactions, to reduce dollar demand in the spot market and curb speculative positions.

Forex analysts said that these measures are expected to help the Indian currency sustain pressure from elevated crude oil prices and a strong dollar.

The RBI, in its October 10 circulars, barred authorised dealers from allowing traders to rebook cancelled rupee-linked foreign exchange derivative contracts, while continuing to permit rollovers on maturity subject to existing regulations.

It also reduced the threshold for undertaking foreign exchange derivative transactions without establishing an underlying exposure to USD 5 million from USD 100 million, across authorised dealers and recognised stock exchanges.