Rupee jumps 39 paise to 94.89 against US dollar ahead of RBI monetary policy decision

Forex traders said investors are closely awaiting the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision for further cues.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.90, then touched 94.89, registering a gain of 39 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 95.28 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.80, down 0.06 per cent.