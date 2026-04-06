Rupee gains 33 paise to 92.85 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee logged one of its steepest single-day gains in many years and settled 152 paise higher at 93.18 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank stepped in with a slew of measures to restrict banks from onshore forward markets.

Equity and forex markets remained closed on Friday due to Good Friday.

Global tensions are keeping the rupee under pressure. US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran, giving a deadline until Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and warning that failure to comply could lead to attacks on its power infrastructure.