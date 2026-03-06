Rupee gains 2 paise to 91.62 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at its previous session's closing level of 91.64 and gained 2 paise to 91.62 against the greenback.

The Indian currency recovered 41 paise to settle at 91.64 against the dollar on Thursday after losing 97 paise in the preceding two sessions.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.37 per cent lower at 98.94.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 1.05 per cent at USD 84.51 per barrel in futures trade.