Rupee gains 16 paise to 95.66 against US dollar

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said the rupee gained on positive domestic markets and fresh FII inflows. A soft dollar also supported the rupee.

The US dollar has eased ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting decision, Choudhary said, adding that, "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 95.20 to Rs 95.90".

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading down 0.04 per cent at 101.22.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 3.78 per cent higher, but remained lower at USD 87.27 per barrel.

According to analysts, even as mediators tried to get the US and Iran back to negotiations and toward a ceasefire, crude oil prices rose overnight as the brief pause in fighting was shattered after the US military said that Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles at American forces on Tuesday.

All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted, US Central Command said in a statement, adding that US forces "remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness".