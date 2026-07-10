Rupee gains 14 paise to settle at 95.33 against US dollar

FII outflows and uncertainties over fresh tensions in West Asia weighed on the local unit while positive sentiment in the domestic equity markets provided support, according to forex traders.

The US launched fresh airstrikes against Iran on early Thursday, and Tehran responded by targeting US-allied West Asian countries in an exchange of fire that threatened an interim deal intended to help end the war.

Back-and-forth attacks, including a day earlier, have repeatedly threatened the ceasefire. But Thursday's attacks appeared bigger all around, with sirens sounding at least three times in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters, and missiles targeting Kuwait and Qatar.