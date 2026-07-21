Rupee gains 12 paise to close at 96.24 against US dollar

Forex traders said India attracted USD 20.72 billion in forex inflows under the swap facility since June, providing significant structural support to the country's balance of payments position.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.41 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 96.13 to 96.42 during the day. The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 96.24 (provisional), higher by 12 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee fell 6 paise to 96.36 against the US dollar.

The Reserve Bank on Monday said its concessional swap facility, introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows, has attracted USD 20.72 billion till July 17. The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026.