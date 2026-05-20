Rupee falls to record low of 96.90 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the outflow by FIIs and decline in equity benchmark indices also pressured the rupee.At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.89 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 96.90, registering a fall of 20 paise from its previous close.On Tuesday, the Indian rupee slumped for the eighth consecutive session and ended 50 paise down at its record low of 96.70 against the US dollar.