Rupee falls to record low of 96.25 against US dollar

Forex traders said higher crude oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have together created a difficult environment for emerging market currencies, and the rupee is now clearly reflecting that stress.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.19, then fell further to 96.25 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 44 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the Indian rupee crashed below the 96/USD mark on Friday before closing at an all-time low of 95.81 against the US dollar.

"For now, elevated crude oil prices, global uncertainty, and a stronger dollar continue to remain key risks for the rupee. However, the encouraging sign for markets is that both the government and the RBI have already started taking proactive measures to manage the situation before it becomes more uncomfortable," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.