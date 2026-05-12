Rupee falls to record low of 95.63 against US dollar in early trade

Market sentiments remained dominated by fears that the 10-week-old conflict could further tighten global supply, particularly after Trump rejected Tehran's latest response to a US-backed peace proposal, calling it totally unacceptable.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.57 against the US dollar and then fell further to an all-time low of 95.63 against the greenback, down 35 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee tanked 79 paise to settle at its record low of 95.28 against the US dollar.