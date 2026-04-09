Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 92.63 against US dollar

Forex traders said geopolitical uncertainty was still high amid Iran's threat to step out of the talks if Israel kept bombing Lebanon, and markets are in a wait-and-watch mode rather than strong directional positioning.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.63 against the US dollar, then lost ground to touch an intraday low of 92.92 against the greenback. It also hit the day's high of 92.53 during the session.

At the end of the trading session on Thursday, the rupee was quoted at 92.63 against the American currency, registering a decline of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 52 paise to close at 92.54 against the US dollar after US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of military strikes against Iran for two weeks, and the Reserve Bank kept the key benchmark rate unchanged with a neutral stance.