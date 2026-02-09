Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 90.74 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee witnessed high volatility as the support from positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows was negated by risk-off sentiments among investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.66 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to touch 90.37, registering a gain of 28 paise over its previous close.

It, however, erased the gains and touched an intra-day low 90.77.

At the end of Monday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 90.74 (provisional), down 9 paise from its previous close.