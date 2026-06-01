Rupee falls 9 paise to 94.94 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said Dollar Index was nearer to 99 levels while oil prices rose to USD 93 per barrel after Israel-Lebanon conflict escalated following sharp weekly drops as Washington and Tehran discussed potential ceasefire that could eventually ease out the disruptions around Strait of Hormuz.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.93 then lost some ground and touched an early low of 94.94, registering a fall of 9 paise from its previous close.

In initial trade, the rupee also touched 94.75 against the American currency.