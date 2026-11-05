Rupee falls 9 paise to 94.55 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said a positive domestic market and softening of crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.36, then fell to 94.55 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 9 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee stayed firm for the second straight session to settle 29 paise higher at 94.46 against the US dollar.