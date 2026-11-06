Rupee falls 9 paise to 94.50 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said overnight gains in crude oil prices and a recovery in the US dollar weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.50 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 9 paise from its previous close.

However, during initial trade, it recovered slightly to touch a high of 94.36 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 94.41 against the American currency.