Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 96.43 against US dollar

However, a drop in global crude oil prices and a weaker greenback capped the rupee's fall, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.29 and traded in the range of 96.29-96.45 before eventually settling at 96.43 (provisional), down 8 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 96.35 against the US dollar on Monday.