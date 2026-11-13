Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 94.20 against US dollar

Forex traders said the US dollar has strengthened, driven by stronger-than-expected US inflation data, rising Treasury yields and hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve officials, reinforcing expectations of further monetary tightening.

Rising US yields and expectations of more Fed rate hikes could keep the rupee under pressure. Moreover, a stronger dollar and more attractive US assets might spark fresh capital outflows from emerging markets, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.07 against the dollar. During intra-day trade, it witnessed a high of 94.05 and a low of 94.28. The local unit settled at 94.20 (provisional), lower by 8 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 41 paise to close at 94.12 against the US dollar.

"The rupee traded lower, declining around 0.22 per cent to 94.23, as the Dollar Index climbed above 103, keeping pressure on the domestic currency. Although sustained FII buying in recent sessions has provided some support, broader sentiment remains cautious amid dollar strength and ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the Gulf region and the US," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Continued uncertainty in West Asia could keep currency markets volatile and limit recovery in the near term. Going ahead, the rupee is expected to remain sensitive to dollar movements, foreign fund flows and geopolitical developments, with a trading range of 93.85–94.60, Trivedi added.