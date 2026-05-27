Rupee falls 8 paise to 95.78 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said escalating US-Iran conflict is again boosting safe-haven demand for the dollar.

Moreover, Brent oil remained well bid at USD 98 levels as risk aversion, geopolitical risk and war clouds in West Asia kept it higher.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a positive note at 95.60, but soon pared the gains and fell to 95.78 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 44 paise to close at 95.70 against the US dollar.