Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 95.83 against US dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 40 paise to close at 95.76 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.31, down 0.21 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 2.04 per cent at USD 95.81 per barrel in futures trade.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on geopolitical tensions and firm US treasury yields. Any bounce back in the US dollar may also pressurise the rupee. Crude oil prices continue to remain elevated," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Choudhary added that any positive development from the US-Iran peace talk front may prevent a sharp fall for the domestic unit.