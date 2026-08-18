Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 95.68 against US dollar

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is likely to trade with a slight negative bias, pressured by the delay in the deal between the US and Iran, rising crude oil prices and broader dollar support.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.68 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.64-95.69 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.68 (provisional), lower by 7 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 95.61 against the US dollar.