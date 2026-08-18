Rupee falls 7 paise to 95.68 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened lower as oil prices rose with the US and Iran remaining at odds over the Strait of Hormuz and there was no progress on a peace deal, Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.63, down 0.01 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.52 per cent at USD 91.34 per barrel in futures trade.