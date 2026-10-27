Rupee falls 7 paise to 95.22 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the Indian currency showed some recovery on likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but failed to withstand pressure from foreign fund outflows amid subdued domestic equity market sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.17 and pared some losses to touch 95.11 but soon lost ground to trade at 95.22 against the greenback, lower by 7 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated for the third consecutive day and settled 22 paise lower at 95.15 against the US dollar.

In the last three sessions, the rupee has lost 77 paise against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.06 per cent at 101.86.